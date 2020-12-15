Virtual “Fill the Sleigh” Holiday Donation Event
Cheers for Charity
Help the CEAC support neighborhood brothers and sisters in need this holiday season with a donation to Cheers 4 Charity. In this time of uncertainty, it’s more important than ever to continue our holiday giving tradition.
The CEAC kindly asks for your participation in our virtual Fill the Sleigh event benefiting Cheers 4 Charity.
Description
Our heartfelt gratitude to all those who are able to contribute this year! Our organization is immensely stronger because of our members and their continued support.
As a thank you for your generous support, you will be entered into a raffle corresponding to the amount of your donation.
Raffle Prize Levels:
|CEAC Sweatshirt
|$50-$99
|Toolbox & Tools
|$100- $199
|40 in TV
|$200 & above
|All Donations $20 and above will receive a Commemorative CEAC Ornament
|Donations Collected:
|$1,700.00
|Goal:
|$2,500.00
|Progress:
|Time Remaining:
|Days Remaining:
|7 days left