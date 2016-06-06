Join the CEAC at a gala event as they celebrate the inauguration of the 2024-2025 Board of directors and officers! Three key members will also be honored at this event, Person of the Year, Lifetime Member and Vendor of the Year. It’s a night you don’t want to miss!

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Doors Open: 6:00PM

Where: Thalia Hall (1807 S Allport St, Chicago, IL 60608)

All are welcome to attend this event. Bring family and friends that support the CEAC for a fun-filled night!

Tickets: $150 per person

PURCHASE TICKETS HERE – Tickets must be pre-purchased, they will not be available at the door.

Sponsorship Opportunities:

View sponsorship levels and availability: Click Here

To sponsor the event, please email events@chiefengineer.org with your preferred level.