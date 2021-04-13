Notice × Virtual Events are free to all members. CEAC encourages sharing the event with your team members and network.



The Chief Engineers Association of Chicagoland will sponsor the Electrical General Operator Certification seminar and examination annually. It is held at Local 399 Union Hall 2260 S. Grove St. Chicago, IL 60616

The Chief Engineers Association of Chicagoland will supply a workbook and award individuals who successfully complete the examination certification, attesting to their qualification to operate and maintain electrical generators.

Cost for this seminar and examination is $100.00 and potential test takers are not required to be active members of the CEAC. Fees include all costs for instructional materials, the 3-hour instructor led seminar and the examination.

Seating is strictly limited to 50 participants per each session, and will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. To reserve your place in this examination, you must register online. Reservations are available on the day-of at the door, but seats are not guaranteed.

TEST DATE: Monday, May 17th

AM Session: 8:30 – 9:00AM – Check-in | 9:00AM Session Begins

PM Session: 2:30 – 3:00 PM Check-in | 3:00PM Session Begins

All fees must be submitted to: The Chief Engineers Association of Chicagoland, 4701 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite 4, Crestwood, IL 60418.

When the next GenOps test becomes available for Pre-Registration it will be found on our Events page

For additional information or to register for this certification examination, call the office at 708.293.1720.