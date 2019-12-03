October Meeting 2020

Thursday, October 22nd @ 11:00am

Join us for a 1-hour webinar to learn how you can receive incentives for your business and save energy with the Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas Energy Efficiency Programs. The program’s team of energy experts will provide you with the tools you need to:

Qualify for customer program incentives

Complete the application process for prescriptive measures

Identify custom projects to help you save

SPEAKERS:

JOSH ROUTHIEAUX

Energy Advisor

The Peoples Gas and North Shore

Gas Ene

Gas Energy Efficiency Programs

AADIL AHESAN

Technical Lead

The Peoples Gas and North Shore

Gas Energy Efficiency Programs