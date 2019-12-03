October Meeting 2020

Thursday, October 22nd @ 11:00am
START SAVING ENERGY TODAY!
Join us for a 1-hour webinar to learn how you can receive incentives for your business and save energy with the Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas Energy Efficiency Programs. The program’s team of energy experts will provide you with the tools you need to:
- Qualify for customer program incentives
- Complete the application process for prescriptive measures
- Identify custom projects to help you save
SPEAKERS:
JOSH ROUTHIEAUX
Energy Advisor
The Peoples Gas and North Shore
Gas Ene
Gas Energy Efficiency Programs
AADIL AHESAN
Technical Lead
The Peoples Gas and North Shore
Gas Energy Efficiency Programs
*This meeting is free to all members to attend. We encourage you to share with your teams and networks.