May Meeting 2020

CEAC Virtual General meeting

May 20, 2020 11:30-12:30pm

Webinar/Panel with Midway Building Services and Spartan Chemical This webinar is free for Active and Associate members. Use the link to pre-register.

Topic: COVID-19 in the Workplace – A panel discussion on how to deal with COVID-19 in your buildings.The Chief Engineers Association is committed to providing you valuable resources to support you in your facilities. Join us as we transition to virtual meetings with a webinar panel to discuss best practices for functioning in this new normal. Midway Building Services and Spartan Chemical will review health and safety tips, dangers of dealing with COVID-19, and processes, services and products they offer to disinfect areas exposed to COVID-19.

Register in advance for this webinar. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

View the associated videos prior to the webinar for more information.