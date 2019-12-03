July Meeting 2020

Notice × Before you can register for an event you must be logged in.



Wednesday, July 29th – 11:00am-12:00pm – Virtual CEAC Meeting

Register HERE on Zoom

Please join the CEAC for an educational webinar featuring Global Water Technology. Brian Burgess, CWT, Director of Compliance and Education, will be discussing the following topics:

Water treatment overview- goals and practices for cooling systems

Best practices for energy efficiency

Troubleshooting tips and common pitfalls

Legionella updates from ASHRAE-12-2020

New technologies available to help engineers monitor and track performance

Q&A with speaker and various other members of Global Water’s Team

This meeting is free to all members to attend. We encourage you to share with your teams and networks.