July Meeting 2020

Wednesday, July 29th – 11:00am-12:00pm – Virtual CEAC Meeting
Register HERE on Zoom
Please join the CEAC for an educational webinar featuring Global Water Technology. Brian Burgess, CWT, Director of Compliance and Education, will be discussing the following topics:
- Water treatment overview- goals and practices for cooling systems
- Best practices for energy efficiency
- Troubleshooting tips and common pitfalls
- Legionella updates from ASHRAE-12-2020
- New technologies available to help engineers monitor and track performance
- Q&A with speaker and various other members of Global Water’s Team
This meeting is free to all members to attend. We encourage you to share with your teams and networks.