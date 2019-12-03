ATTENTION CHIEF ENGINEERS

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a Guidance for Reopening Buildings After Prolonged Shutdown or Reduced Operation.This guidance post contains a number of helpful and insightful recommendations to ensure that staff and tenants of commercial establishments will be safe following reopening of your facility. We urge all Chief Engineers who have reduced the occupancy, or operation within their facility over the past two months to review these CDC guidelines that can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html