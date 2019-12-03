80th Annual Golf Outing

Friday, September 11th for the 80th year, the CEAC is committed to hosting a safe and successful golf outing. We are making the following adjustments to help ensure health and safety practices:

  • New tee time format
  • Dinner and claim raffle prizes as you complete your round of golf
  • Sponsors represented as individual holes
  • Electronic and touchless payment options
  • Social distancing reminders throughout the course
  • Sanitizer and face covering available

For reservation and prize donation please contact us. Send all registration forms to the email below.

Email: [email protected]
Office Phone: 708-293-1720

hole sponsor form 2020Download