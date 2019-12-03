80th Annual Golf Outing

Friday, September 11th for the 80th year, the CEAC is committed to hosting a safe and successful golf outing. We are making the following adjustments to help ensure health and safety practices:
- New tee time format
- Dinner and claim raffle prizes as you complete your round of golf
- Sponsors represented as individual holes
- Electronic and touchless payment options
- Social distancing reminders throughout the course
- Sanitizer and face covering available
For reservation and prize donation please contact us. Send all registration forms to the email below.
Email: [email protected]
Office Phone: 708-293-1720