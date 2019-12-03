80th Annual Golf Outing

Friday, September 11th for the 80th year, the CEAC is committed to hosting a safe and successful golf outing. We are making the following adjustments to help ensure health and safety practices:

New tee time format

Dinner and claim raffle prizes as you complete your round of golf

Sponsors represented as individual holes

Electronic and touchless payment options

Social distancing reminders throughout the course

Sanitizer and face covering available

For reservation and prize donation please contact us. Send all registration forms to the email below.

Email: [email protected]

Office Phone: 708-293-1720